Bank of New Hampshire Buys 299 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.5% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average of $110.12. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.21.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

