Bank of New Hampshire Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

