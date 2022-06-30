Bank of New Hampshire Boosts Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $2,364,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 220,019 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

