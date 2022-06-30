Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,246 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 2.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Bank of America stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $256.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

