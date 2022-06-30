Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $256.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

