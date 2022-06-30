Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $10.57 Billion Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,812,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 985,761 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 7.4% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,573,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $682.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,254,068. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $761.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $891.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $706.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

