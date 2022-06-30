Badger DAO 1-Day Volume Tops $4.43 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $36.88 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00015528 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

