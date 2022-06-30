Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up to $11.06

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $11.32. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 718 shares.
AZRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.80.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
