Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up to $11.06

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $11.32. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 718 shares.

AZRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

