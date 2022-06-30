Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Update

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Azrieli Group stock remained flat at $$71.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. Azrieli Group has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry. The company operates through four segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties segment in the U.S., and Senior Housing segments. It develops, acquires, leases out, manages, and maintains malls and retails centers in Israel; and office buildings and parks for offices and high-tech industry, as well as logistic areas and storage.

