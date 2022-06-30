Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Up 9.1%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 359,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 629,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile (CVE:AAZ)
