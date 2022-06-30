AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AXTI. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Northland Securities cut their price target on AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $5.78 on Monday. AXT has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $248.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in AXT by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

