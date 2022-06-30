Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Up 2.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $130.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Axsome Therapeutics traded as high as $37.56 and last traded at $37.26. Approximately 10,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,146,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

