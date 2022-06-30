AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.87

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 5.87 and last traded at 6.04, with a volume of 5333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 6.31.

AVDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 17.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of 9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 68.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 102.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

