Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 13.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

