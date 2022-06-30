Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Up 17.3%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) shares rose 17.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 180,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the average daily volume of 43,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities – Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

