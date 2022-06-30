AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Announces Dividend of $0.25

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2456 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

AUOTY opened at $6.72 on Thursday. AU Optronics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92.

AU Optronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

