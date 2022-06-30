AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lifted by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

T stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

