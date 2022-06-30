Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $300.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $279.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TEAM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $377.24.

Atlassian stock opened at $192.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.69. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

