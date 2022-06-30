Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.72

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.72 and last traded at $60.72, with a volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAWW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $709,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 47.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $11,065,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

