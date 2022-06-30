Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Update

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,266,500 shares, a growth of 175.4% from the May 31st total of 823,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

ATHOF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATHOF traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 146,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,861. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

