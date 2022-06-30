Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Up 216.7% in June

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

ARGGY opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.