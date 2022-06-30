Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 18,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 32,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market cap of $84.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42.
Assure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARHH)
