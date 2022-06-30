Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 18,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 32,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market cap of $84.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42.

Assure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

