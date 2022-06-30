Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 447.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 55,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,372,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $262.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.