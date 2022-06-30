Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.70

Shares of Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 96439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Asahi Kasei in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69.

Asahi Kasei ( OTCMKTS:AHKSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.61%. Equities analysts expect that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.