Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,600 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the May 31st total of 1,165,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,466.0 days.

Shares of Asahi Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.59. 2,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. Asahi Group has a 52-week low of $31.98 and a 52-week high of $49.22.

Get Asahi Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Asahi Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.