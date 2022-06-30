Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $80,750.80 and approximately $93.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,922.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,019.09 or 0.05385662 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00271190 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.47 or 0.00578518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00076170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00527654 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,797,599 coins and its circulating supply is 13,753,055 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

