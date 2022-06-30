Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Down 7.1%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. 2,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 12,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.90% and a negative net margin of 569.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 4.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

