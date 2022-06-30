ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Stock Price Up 2.5%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) rose 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 255,453 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 169,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of C$37.66 million and a PE ratio of -4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.33 million during the quarter.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

