Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ADM opened at $77.24 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

