ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.89.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $69.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.07. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.00. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

