Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Trading Down 3%

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 353 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 353 ($4.33). Approximately 1,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 142,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364 ($4.47).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aptitude Software Group from GBX 845 ($10.37) to GBX 670 ($8.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company has a market cap of £197.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 338.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 411.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62.

In related news, insider Jeremy Suddards acquired 7,407 shares of Aptitude Software Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £25,035.66 ($30,714.83). Also, insider Philip Wood ACA sold 15,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.04), for a total value of £51,422.70 ($63,087.60).

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

