Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Trading Down 3.9%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.45. 53,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 111,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of lasers, advanced optical systems, electronics, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. It is involved in developing the optical sources that exhibit output energy, peak power, and frequency agility.

