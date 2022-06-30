Applied Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Applied Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,375 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000.

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $65.66 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $81.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.20.

