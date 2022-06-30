Applied Capital LLC Sells 7,093 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Applied Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,424,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,306,000 after buying an additional 649,930 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,620,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 530.1% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 178,846 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after buying an additional 124,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,635,000 after buying an additional 117,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $65.79.

