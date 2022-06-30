Applied Capital LLC Purchases 1,277 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Applied Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 215.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.6% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $283.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

