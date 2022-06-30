Applied Capital LLC Has $10.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Applied Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Hernani LP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $190.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

