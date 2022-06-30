Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives $78.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.33.
APPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.97 per share, with a total value of $1,259,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $118,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 799,030 shares of company stock valued at $36,961,651 and have sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ APPN opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. Appian has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 1.77.
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)
Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.
