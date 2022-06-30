Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Mizuho

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIRC. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.67.

NYSE AIRC opened at $41.56 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,091 shares of company stock valued at $96,756. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $78,330,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,863,000 after purchasing an additional 799,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 556,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,757,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,389,000 after purchasing an additional 421,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

