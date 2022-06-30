ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $298.40 on Thursday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $248.82 and a 52 week high of $614.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.70.
About ANTA Sports Products (Get Rating)
ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANTA Sports Products (ANPDY)
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.