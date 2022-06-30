ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $298.40 on Thursday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $248.82 and a 52 week high of $614.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $2.1191 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

