Analyzing Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) & First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allegiance Bancshares and First Western Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiance Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Western Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of First Western Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and First Western Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares $261.75 million 2.92 $81.55 million $4.02 9.34 First Western Financial $102.07 million 2.55 $20.61 million $2.34 11.77

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. Allegiance Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares 31.43% 10.42% 1.19% First Western Financial 19.13% 12.62% 1.07%

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares beats First Western Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegiance Bancshares (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machine services, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 27 full-service banking locations, including 26 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one office in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About First Western Financial (Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high-net worth individuals or families, and philanthropic and business organizations. The company operates 18 profit centers, including 14 boutique private trust bank offices with 2 locations in Arizona, 9 locations in Colorado, and 3 location in Wyoming; 2 loan production offices with 1 location in Ft. Collins, Colorado, and 1 location in Greenwood Village, Colorado; and 2 trust offices with 1 location in Laramie, Wyoming, and 1 location in Century City, California. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

