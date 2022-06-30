Analysts Set WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) PT at GBX 2,074.29

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,074.29 ($25.45).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMWH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.76) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($26.75) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WH Smith to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,760 ($21.59) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.57) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,385.50 ($17.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -54.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,498.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,513.78. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,809.50 ($22.20).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

