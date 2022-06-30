Analysts Set Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target at $18.09

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on POSH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Poshmark stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. The company has a market cap of $837.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 0.20. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $48.74.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.66 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 10,900 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $125,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,193.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $21,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,971,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,298,029.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,206,065 shares of company stock valued at $23,703,547.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Poshmark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,832 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,272 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 58.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

