Analysts Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Target Price at $25.90

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Compass Point decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,689,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,375,521,000 after buying an additional 548,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after buying an additional 11,141,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after buying an additional 245,905 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

