Analysts Set Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Target Price at $6.06

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDTX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 430.97% and a negative net margin of 81.71%. Research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 73,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 571.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 373,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 317,739 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1,054.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 468,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 428,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

