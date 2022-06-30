Analysts Set Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Target Price at $62.23

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE PLAN opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 24,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $1,555,482.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $2,309,253.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,437,432. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 38.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 228.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 28.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.