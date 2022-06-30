Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/29/2022 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $175.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $140.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Etsy had its “mkt outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $150.00.

5/6/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $100.00.

5/5/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $140.00.

5/5/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $130.00.

5/5/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $150.00.

5/5/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $185.00.

5/5/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $185.00 to $124.00.

5/5/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $113.00.

5/2/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $195.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETSY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.21. 76,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,297. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.96.

Get Etsy Inc alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,375 shares of company stock worth $10,399,294. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.