Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Kraft Heinz Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a report issued on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Kraft Heinz’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 32,717 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.