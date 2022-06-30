Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.55

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 1894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

AMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter worth approximately $28,672,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,987,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

