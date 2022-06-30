Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lessened by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 905.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Amgen by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after buying an additional 412,337 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.57. 42,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,162. The company has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

