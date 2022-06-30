Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.85

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 44003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.86.

The company has a market cap of C$162.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71.

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$33.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.0298305 earnings per share for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

